Nesmith finished Wednesday's preseason loss to the Celtics with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal across 27 minutes.

The 14th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft was able to show his offensive capabilities with many of the Celtics' starters resting. Nesmith scored efficiently while also showing his playmaking skills which he hadn't been able to do last season as he never reached more than two assists. He is unlikely to see many meaningful minutes in the regular season, but will have another chance to earn a rotational role when the Celtics' play the Heat in their preseason finale on Friday.