Nesmith recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds during Monday's loss to New Orleans.

The rookie made the most of his eight minutes of action Monday, as the forward knocked down a three for the first time in a week while grabbing at least two rebounds for a fourth time over the past six games. Over his last five outings, Nesmith has totaled 15 points and 14 rebounds.