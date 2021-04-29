Nesmith posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Hornets.

Nesmith had been a fringe member of the Boston rotation of late, but he stepped up while Kemba Walker (side) and Marcus Smart (suspension) were out. The rookie established new career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, steals and blocks in what was clearly the best outing of the season. Smart is scheduled to return Friday against the Spurs and Walker could be back, too, so Nesmith can't be counted on to routinely play 30 minutes, even after Wednesday's impressive showing.