Celtics' Abdel Nader: Assigned to G-League
Nader was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Nader played a season-high 16 minutes on Monday against the Bulls, posting five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist. However, he was then a DNP-CD in the subsequent contest Wednesday, which is more of a representation of what Nader's role has been this season. In order to get some extra minutes under his belt, Nader will head to the G-League, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was recalled prior to Friday's tilt with the Jazz.
More News
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Recalled from G-League•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Ends November with nine DNP-CDs•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Agrees to four-year deal•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Ruled out Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.