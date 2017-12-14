Nader was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Nader played a season-high 16 minutes on Monday against the Bulls, posting five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist. However, he was then a DNP-CD in the subsequent contest Wednesday, which is more of a representation of what Nader's role has been this season. In order to get some extra minutes under his belt, Nader will head to the G-League, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was recalled prior to Friday's tilt with the Jazz.