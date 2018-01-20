Celtics' Abdel Nader: Assigned to G-League
Nader was assigned to the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Saturday.
Nader has held a minor role with Boston this season, appearing in 21 games and averaging 7.4 minutes. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for the remainder of the year.
