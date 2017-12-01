Nader was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G-League on Friday.

While Nader spent all of November in Boston, he never managed to carve out quality playing time, so he'll now be sent down to Maine where he should see plenty of minutes in the G-League. Nader will likely spend most of his second NBA season with the Red Claws.

