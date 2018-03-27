Nader delivered three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two blocks, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win in Phoenix.

Nader has averaged 17 minutes per game over his last seven contests. Injuries to Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb), Daniel Theis (knee) and others has forced coach Brad Stevens to give more minutes to reserve players such as Nader and Shane Larkin. So far, the results have been solid as Boston has won five of their last six matches. After a full-season in the G-League, Nader has stuck with Boston all season, appearing in 40 games and averaging 11 minutes and 3 points per contest. He also has 33 DNP's. The recent return of Jaylen Brown has eaten into some of Nader's playing time. The rookie small forward is relevant in only the deepest of fantasy formats.