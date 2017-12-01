Celtics' Abdel Nader: Ends November with nine DNP-CDs
Nader received another DNP-CD during Thursday's 108-97 win at home over the 76ers.
That's nine DNPs in November for last year's D-League star. Beyond Boston's big name stars, Nader is also buried below Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and rookie Semi Ojeleye on the depth chart. Ojeleye has turned into a valued 3-and-D performer off the bench. Nader has yet to find his own niche, though is probably happy to be spending most of his time with the parent club instead of the G-League Red Claws.
