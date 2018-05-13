Nader (fac) isn't listed on the injury report for Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Nader sat out practice on Friday after experiencing blurred vision following a shot to the face. However, it appears he's avoided any sort of concussion and should be a full go for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. That said, Nader has been a DNP-CD in 7-of-12 games in the playoffs thus far and isn't a fantasy target.