Celtics' Abdel Nader: Not practicing Firday
Nader did not practice Friday due to blurry vision after getting hit in the face, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
It's unclear exactly when Nader suffered the injury, but with the 24-year-old not being a featured member of the Celtics' current playoff rotation, there's no reason to have him practicing while dealing with vision problems.
