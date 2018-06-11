Celtics' Abdel Nader: Out 2-to-3 months following wrist surgery
Nader recently underwent a right wrist arthroscopy and ulnar osteotomy, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.
Nader reportedly suffered a fractured wrist back in high school, which has resulted in some lingering issues during the start of his professional career. In an attempt to address the issue once and for all, Nader underwent surgery Friday and is now slated to sit out 2-to-3 months while recovering. That timetable puts a return at the end of August or in the first few weeks of September, which means the Celtics big man should be 100 percent for the start of training camp. Nader averaged 10.9 minutes in just 48 games during his rookie season, but could find an even tougher path to playing time next year with guys like Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward both rejoining the team after dealing with long-term injuries.
