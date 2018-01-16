Celtics' Abdel Nader: Questionable Tuesday with illness
Nader is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness.
With appearances in just three of the Celtics' last eight games and getting double-digit minutes in only one of those outings, Nader's potential absence Tuesday wouldn't have much of an impact on head coach Brad Stevens' rotation plans. At any rate, the Celtics will wait and see how Nader looks closer to the 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff before determining the rookie's fate.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.