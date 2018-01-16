Nader is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness.

With appearances in just three of the Celtics' last eight games and getting double-digit minutes in only one of those outings, Nader's potential absence Tuesday wouldn't have much of an impact on head coach Brad Stevens' rotation plans. At any rate, the Celtics will wait and see how Nader looks closer to the 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff before determining the rookie's fate.