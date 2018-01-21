Celtics' Abdel Nader: Recalled from G League
The Celtics recalled Nader from the G League's Maine Red Claws on Sunday.
Nader played 43 minutes Saturday in the Red Claws' 97-92 win over the Westchester Knicks, registering 20 points (6-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. He'll rejoin the Celtics ahead of Sunday's game against the Magic, but isn't likely to see the court outside of a blowout.
