Celtics' Abdel Nader: Recalled from G-League
Nader was recalled from the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Saturday.
Nader has appeared in one G-League game this season, posting 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the Red Claws and the Celtics as the year goes on.
