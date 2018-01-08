Nader was recalled from the G-League on Monday.

Nader took part in one game with the Celtics' G-League affiliate, recording 11 points, three rebounds and three blocks across 31 minutes Sunday. He'll now return to the big club, but is nothing more than a deep reserve in the frontcourt. Nader has been a DNP-CD in three of the last four games for the Celtics, keeping him off the fantasy radar.