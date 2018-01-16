Celtics' Abdel Nader: Ruled out Tuesday
Nader (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Nader is dealing with the flu and despite receiving treatment throughout the day, he's still not feeling well enough to take the court. His next shot to play will be Thursday against the 76ers and considering it's just an illness, there's a decent chance he's able to return for that contest. That said, Nader is currently outside the Celtics' regular rotation, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact.
