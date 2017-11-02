Nader notched seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 113-86 win over the Kings.

Nader finished with career highs in scoring, steals, minutes, and field goals made while recording his first career three-pointer and blocked shot. He has appeared sparingly in five of eight contests thus far, but it's rare for him to see double-digit minutes. As a result, he can safely be left on waiver wires across all formats.