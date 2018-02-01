Nader delivered 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and two turnovers across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 103-73 win over the Knicks.

The 10 points and 28 minutes of run were both career highs for the 24-year-old rookie. Nader played all of last year in the D-League with the Maine Red Claws. Boston was missing Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (finger). Injured stars and the blowout win combined to make many minutes available for Nader and other reserves. Still, coach Brad Stevens showed faith in the rookie small forward, calling his number on a few set plays. With Smart expected to be out for at least another week, Nader will get a chance to improve on the 8.3 minutes of play he's averaged this season. But it's probably wise to not expect another 28 minutes in Boston's Friday matchup versus the Hawks.