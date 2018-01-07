Nader was assigned to the G-League on Sunday.

Nader has played a total of three minutes over the Celtics last four games, so he'll head for another stint in the G-League, which will allow him the opportunity to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. That said, when he's recalled, he'll still likely remain outside the rotation most nights, keeping him off the fantasy radar.

