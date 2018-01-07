Celtics' Abdel Nader: Sent to G-League
Nader was assigned to the G-League on Sunday.
Nader has played a total of three minutes over the Celtics last four games, so he'll head for another stint in the G-League, which will allow him the opportunity to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. That said, when he's recalled, he'll still likely remain outside the rotation most nights, keeping him off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Recalled from G-League•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Ends November with nine DNP-CDs•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win•
-
Celtics' Abdel Nader: Agrees to four-year deal•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...