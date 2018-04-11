Celtics' Abdel Nader: Set for spot start Wednesday
Nader will pick up the start in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nets, Sean Grande of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
The Celtics are set to rest Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford on Wednesday, which allows Nader to claim one of the open starting roles. With only a handful of bodies available, Nader should be in line for extended minutes, though there's still likely more intriguing value plays elsewhere on the slate.
