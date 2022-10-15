Horford amassed 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 137-134 loss to the Raptors.

Horford was back in the starting five for the final game of the preseason, delivering a stock-standard performance. With Robert Williams set to miss extended time due to a knee injury, Horford is going to have to spend more time on the floor than anticipated. His ceiling is not what it once was but even so, he remains a solid target in the middle to late rounds of drafts.