Horford ended with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 win over the Bucks.

Horford missed the Celtics' previous contest for rest purposes, but he returned to action Wednesday and looked spry. The veteran recorded a season-high six dimes and finished with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the first time during the campaign. Horford's fantasy value has taken a hit with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, but the former is certainly still capable of putting up solid numbers when called upon.