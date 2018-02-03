Celtics' Al Horford: Another solid all-around effort Friday

Horford registered 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Horford put together another strong all-around effort in the win. The seven assists marked his highest total since Jan. 11 as he took on a slightly larger distributing role with Kyrie Irving (quad) sidelined. Horford also managed to knock down a three-pointer for his 11th straight game, his longest such stretch of the season.