Celtics' Al Horford: Another solid all-around effort Friday
Horford registered 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Horford put together another strong all-around effort in the win. The seven assists marked his highest total since Jan. 11 as he took on a slightly larger distributing role with Kyrie Irving (quad) sidelined. Horford also managed to knock down a three-pointer for his 11th straight game, his longest such stretch of the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Big stat line in lopsided win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Modest effort in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles versus Golden State•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play vs. Warriors•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Goes through practice Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Late scratch Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.