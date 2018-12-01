Celtics' Al Horford: Available Saturday

Horford (rest) is officially available Saturday against the Timberwolves, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Horford was rested Friday, and there was never an expectation he would miss Saturday as well. He is slated to re-join the starting five, likely bumping Aron Baynes back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories