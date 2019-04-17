Celtics' Al Horford: Available to play Wednesday

Horford (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's playoff game against Indiana, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Horford reportedly emerged with an illness overnight Tuesday and was officially questionable to play Wednesday before the ultimate ruling by the team of his ability to play versus the Pacers. It also doesn't appear that Horford with have his minutes limited in Game 2. Horford will presumably start once again, with Aaron Baynes and Daniel Theis chipping in off the bench Wednesday.