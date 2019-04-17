Celtics' Al Horford: Available to play Wednesday
Horford (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's playoff game against Indiana, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Horford reportedly emerged with an illness overnight Tuesday and was officially questionable to play Wednesday before the ultimate ruling by the team of his ability to play versus the Pacers. It also doesn't appear that Horford with have his minutes limited in Game 2. Horford will presumably start once again, with Aaron Baynes and Daniel Theis chipping in off the bench Wednesday.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...