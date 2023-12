Horford won't start Monday's game against the Lakers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford made a spot start Saturday due to Kristaps Porzingis' absence, but the latter will be back in action Monday, sending the former to the bench. As a reserve this season (14 appearances), Horford has averaged 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.1 minutes per game.