Horford churned out 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 41 minutes in Sunday's 115-114 Game 1 win over the Nets.

Big Al's 41-plus minutes were a season-high. With Rob Williams (knee) out, Boston is forced to rely more on Horford and he delivered a gem in Game 1. Before Sunday, Horford had not played 41-plus minutes since the 2015-16 season. Expect more big minutes from the 35-year-old veteran in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup in Boston.