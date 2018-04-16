Celtics' Al Horford: Big double-double in Game 1 win
Horford scored 24 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 44 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 1.
He led Boston in both points and boards on the night. Horford will likely remain a matchup problem for the rest of the series, as the Bucks were among the worst defenses in the league against opposition centers, so expect another big performance from the 31-year-old in Game 2 on Tuesday.
