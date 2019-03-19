Celtics' Al Horford: Big night in loss to Nuggets
Horford scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Facing off against former Hawks frontcourt mate Paul Millsap, Horford dropped 20 or more points for only the second time in March while having his best performance from beyond the arc since he drained five three-pointers against the Grizzlies at the end of December. With the Celtics trying to claw their way into a better playoff seed, expect Horford to continue seeing big minutes and providing a steady presence in the Boston lineup.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.