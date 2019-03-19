Celtics' Al Horford: Big night in loss to Nuggets

Horford scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Facing off against former Hawks frontcourt mate Paul Millsap, Horford dropped 20 or more points for only the second time in March while having his best performance from beyond the arc since he drained five three-pointers against the Grizzlies at the end of December. With the Celtics trying to claw their way into a better playoff seed, expect Horford to continue seeing big minutes and providing a steady presence in the Boston lineup.