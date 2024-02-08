Horford ended with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 win over Atlanta.

Getting his second straight start, Horford turned back the clock with a fantastic performance that saw him tie his season highs in both assists and made three-pointers while posting his highest block total since he racked up five rejections against the Thunder on Jan. 2. The 37-year-old center doesn't play both ends of back-to-backs any more and sees his workload and role vary based on opponents, which limits his fantasy value in season-long formats, but Horford is still useful in DFS in the right matchup.