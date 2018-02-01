Celtics' Al Horford: Big stat line in lopsided win
Horford posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals from only 23 minutes in Wednesday's 103-73 blowout win over the Knicks.
Horford got a play a bit of "point center" as the Celtics were without Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (finger), often grabbing a rebound and bringing the ball up himself to start the offense. Horford's passing skills nicely complimented Terry Rozier's first career triple double. The blowout win also allowed Horford to rest for much of the second half. His 23 minutes of run was his lowest total of the season for the 47 games in which he has been active. Horford continues to lead the Celtics with 5.3 assists per game. Big Al hopes to continue is winning ways Friday at home versus the Hawks, who have given up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing centers.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Modest effort in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles versus Golden State•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play vs. Warriors•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Goes through practice Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Late scratch Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Records tenth double-double of season in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...