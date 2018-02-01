Celtics' Al Horford: Big stat line in lopsided win

Horford posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals from only 23 minutes in Wednesday's 103-73 blowout win over the Knicks.

Horford got a play a bit of "point center" as the Celtics were without Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (finger), often grabbing a rebound and bringing the ball up himself to start the offense. Horford's passing skills nicely complimented Terry Rozier's first career triple double. The blowout win also allowed Horford to rest for much of the second half. His 23 minutes of run was his lowest total of the season for the 47 games in which he has been active. Horford continues to lead the Celtics with 5.3 assists per game. Big Al hopes to continue is winning ways Friday at home versus the Hawks, who have given up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing centers.