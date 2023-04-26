Horford ended Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, five blocks and one steal across 33 minutes.

Horford struggled on the offensive end but salvaged his evening with six combined steals and blocks. With Robert Williams unable to rack his usual allotment of blocks, Horford took it upon himself to anchor the defense. The Celtics have now lost two consecutive games and will head to Atlanta with the Hawks full of confidence.