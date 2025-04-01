Horford chipped in 26 points (9-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 117-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

The Celtics had to work harder than expected to get past the Grizzlies and extend their winning run to nine games, and Horford played a pivotal role in the process with an excellent outing off the bench. This 26-point output represented a season-high mark for the veteran, and he's ending the regular season on a strong note after scoring in double digits in four of his last seven contests. That said, Horford is one of the most veteran players in the league, and considering the Celtics have already clinched a playoff berth, he might get some rest in a few games here and there to get him 100 percent healthy and rested for the postseason.