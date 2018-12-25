Celtics' Al Horford: Cleared to play 25 minutes
Horford is expected to play around 25 minutes Tuesday agains the Sixers.
Horford made his return from a seven-game absence Sunday against Charlotte and was limited to 19 minutes of action. He still managed 10 points, six rebounds and five assists while hitting all four of his field goal attempts. The Celtics will again keep an eye on Horford's workload Tuesday, but he'll be bumped up closer to 25 minutes as Boston looks to keep Joel Embiid under control.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...