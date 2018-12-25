Celtics' Al Horford: Cleared to play 25 minutes

Horford is expected to play around 25 minutes Tuesday agains the Sixers.

Horford made his return from a seven-game absence Sunday against Charlotte and was limited to 19 minutes of action. He still managed 10 points, six rebounds and five assists while hitting all four of his field goal attempts. The Celtics will again keep an eye on Horford's workload Tuesday, but he'll be bumped up closer to 25 minutes as Boston looks to keep Joel Embiid under control.