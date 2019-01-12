Celtics' Al Horford: Cleared to play 30 minutes

Horford's minutes restriction has been pushed up to 30 minutes, John Karalis of MassLive.com reports.

Horford has been back for 10 games since a seven-game absence as a result of knee tendinitis. He's averaging 23.4 minutes across those contests, and he's played 25 or more minutes just three times. However, the medical staff seems to believe the veteran can handle more run, as Horford has been cleared to play at least 30 minutes moving forward. In the 16 games Horford has seen 30-plus minutes this season, he's averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.