Horford (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

As expected, Horford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play Friday despite dealing with a left big toe sprain. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined, Horford started Wednesday's win over the Sixers, but Porzingis will be back in action versus Toronto and should reclaim his starting gig, which would send Horford to his usual bench role. Across seven games as a reserve this season, Horford has averaged 4.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.4 minutes per game.