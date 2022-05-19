Horford (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to play in Thursday's Game 2 against Miami, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Initially, the Celtics expected to be without the big man for the first two games of the series, but after missing Game 1 on Tuesday, Horford has since tested out of protocols. The big man may have a bit of rust to shake off, but he'll likely slide back into the starting lineup up front alongside Robert Williams. Horford was instrumental in the Celtics' Round 2 win over Milwaukee, averaging 13.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2.0 made threes per contest for the series.