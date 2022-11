Horford isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.

Horford was sidelined for Saturday's matchup due to low-back stiffness, but the veteran's absence can likely be attributed to rest as the Celtics are playing three games in four days. Across 10 appearances, Horford has averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.4 minutes per game.