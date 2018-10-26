Celtics' Al Horford: Close to double-double Thursday

Horford delivered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 victory over the Thunder.

Horford was crucial late in the game, helping the Celtics overcome an early deficit to eventually win by six. Horford has been solid to start the season and appears set to take a somewhat lesser role, especially on the offensive end. Horford has the ability to produce some out-of-position stats on a nightly basis making him an intriguing fantasy option, however, those who have rostered him should temper their expectations slightly moving forward.