Celtics' Al Horford: Clutch play leads to Game 3 win

Horford tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 42 minutes during Boston's 101-98 overtime win over the 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Horford sealed the hard-fought win for the Celtics with two critical plays in overtime. The veteran big man sunk a key layup off a Marcus Morris inbounds pass to give Boston a 99-98 lead late in the extra period, and he then stole a Ben Simmons pass intended for Joel Embiid with 3.9 seconds remaining and drained two subsequent free throws for the final margin of victory. Horford also played feisty defense against Embiid throughout the afternoon, helping limit him to just 10 buckets on 26 attempts. Now averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal over the first three games of the series, Horford will look to help Boston complete a clean sweep in Monday's Game 4.