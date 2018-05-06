Celtics' Al Horford: Clutch play leads to Game 3 win
Horford tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 42 minutes during Boston's 101-98 overtime win over the 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Horford sealed the hard-fought win for the Celtics with two critical plays in overtime. The veteran big man sunk a key layup off a Marcus Morris inbounds pass to give Boston a 99-98 lead late in the extra period, and he then stole a Ben Simmons pass intended for Joel Embiid with 3.9 seconds remaining and drained two subsequent free throws for the final margin of victory. Horford also played feisty defense against Embiid throughout the afternoon, helping limit him to just 10 buckets on 26 attempts. Now averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal over the first three games of the series, Horford will look to help Boston complete a clean sweep in Monday's Game 4.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Smoking hot in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Comes up big in must-win game•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Leads way in Game 5 victory•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Team-high scoring total in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Drops 16 in Game 2 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....