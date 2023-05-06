Horford recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Horford played a key role Friday, nailing a team-high five three-pointers, including a number of clutch baskets. With all five starters scoring in double digits, the Celtics were able to hold off the 76ers, taking back home-court advantage in the process. Game 4 will be in Philadelphia on Sunday, where the Celtics will look to once again assert their dominance.