Celtics' Al Horford: Collects double-double Saturday

Horford scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go along with five rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 32 minutes in Saturday's 116-11 win over Phoenix.

Horford collected his seventh double-double of the season in unlikely fashion. Dishing out 11 assists is unfamiliar territory for the Boston center who averaged 4.9 assists entering Saturday's action. While unconventional for Horford, owners will welcome the production.