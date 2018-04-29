Celtics' Al Horford: Comes up big in must-win game

Horford totaled 26 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over Milwaukee.

Horford saved his best game of the series for the most important moment. He was dominant, especially inside the paint, going 13-of-17 on his way to 26 points. He is going to need to mark up on Ben Simmons in the next round and it is going to be interesting to see how that plays out.