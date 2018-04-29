Celtics' Al Horford: Comes up big in must-win game
Horford totaled 26 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over Milwaukee.
Horford saved his best game of the series for the most important moment. He was dominant, especially inside the paint, going 13-of-17 on his way to 26 points. He is going to need to mark up on Ben Simmons in the next round and it is going to be interesting to see how that plays out.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Leads way in Game 5 victory•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Team-high scoring total in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Drops 16 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Big double-double in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....