Celtics' Al Horford: Complete line in win

Horford posted 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over Charlotte.

Horford broke his streak of three-straight double-doubles although he managed to swat multiple shots for the fifth game in a row. The veteran center's been fantastic of late and is averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 blocks over his past seven games.