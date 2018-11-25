Celtics' Al Horford: Confirmed starter Saturday

Horford (knee) will start Saturday against the Mavericks, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Horford will start during his return from a one-game absence. This month, he's averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes.

