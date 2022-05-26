Horford posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 93-80 win over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Horford took only two shots in Game 4 on Monday, but he was more aggressive offensively Wednesday, finishing third on the team with 16 points. The veteran also pulled down seven boards, dished five assists and blocked two shots to round out a strong stat line. Horford's offense tends to come and go, but he has been a big contributor in the series with averages of 12.8 points, 9.3 boards, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks over the four games in which he's played.