Horford finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 107-99 win over the Bulls.

Though he failed to crack the double digits in scoring for the seventh game in a row, Horford's diverse stat line illustrates why he's still a useful back-end roster option in category leagues. The fact that Horford was able to achieve this level of production alongside Robert Williams -- who made his first start of the season while Marcus Smart (knee) was sidelined -- offers hope that Horford may be able to maintain some utility if the Celtics elect to make Williams a permanent fixture on the top unit. In order to facilitate a Horford-Williams starting frontcourt pairing, the Celtics would have to move Derrick White to the bench when Smart returns.