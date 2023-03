Horford said there's "definitely a possibility" he plays in Saturday's closing leg of a back-to-back set against the Jazz, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford has sat out at least one leg of every back-to-back this season but indicated Friday that he might suit up for Saturday's tilt. Although his statement is encouraging, fantasy managers should keep an eye out for the Celtics' initial injury report for a better idea of Horford's availability.