Celtics' Al Horford: Declines player option
Horford will not exercise his player option for the 2109-20 season but wants to sign a new deal with the Celtics this offseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Horford will officially be an unrestricted free agent after turning down his $30.1 million option, but unsurprisingly, the big man wants to remain with the Celtics. Chances are Horford is going to sign a more affordable long-term deal with the Celtics at some point in July after free agency begins, but big money offers from other teams could potentially change things for the free agent.
