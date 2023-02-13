Horford (knee) finished Sunday's 119-109 win over the Grizzlies with 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Back in action following a two-game absence due to an inflamed right knee, Horford came through with one of his better fantasy performances since the calendar flipped to 2023. Though he's moved into more of a tertiary role on the offensive end in his age-36 season, Horford could notice a mild boost in usage over the Celtics' final two games before the All-Star break with Boston potentially without the services of Jaylen Brown (face), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), all of whom sat out Sunday. Over the long haul, however, Horford will deliver most of his value in the blocks and three-pointers category rather than in the scoring column.